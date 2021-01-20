Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Big Lots (BIG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Big Lots (NYSE: BIG):

1/14/2021 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Big Lots was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Big Lots had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

BIG stock opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Big Lots by 162.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Big Lots by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

