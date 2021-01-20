Analyzing BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) & Nexity Financial (OTCMKTS:NXTYQ)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Nexity Financial (OTCMKTS:NXTYQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexity Financial has a beta of 5.77, indicating that its share price is 477% more volatile than the S&P 500.

60.2% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Nexity Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 19.81% 9.37% 1.08% Nexity Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BancorpSouth Bank and Nexity Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 6 2 0 2.25 Nexity Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential downside of 13.97%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BancorpSouth Bank is more favorable than Nexity Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Nexity Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank $1.06 billion 2.93 $234.26 million $2.51 12.02 Nexity Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Nexity Financial.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats Nexity Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and offers a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning and annuity products. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Nexity Financial Company Profile

Nexity Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial banking services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. On July 21, 2011, the voluntary petition of Nexity Financial Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to liquidation under Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 22, 2010.

