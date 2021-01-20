Analyzing PROG (NYSE:PRG) & Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PROG and Rent-A-Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00 Rent-A-Center 0 2 4 1 2.86

PROG presently has a consensus price target of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.69%. Rent-A-Center has a consensus price target of $40.80, indicating a potential downside of 14.45%. Given PROG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROG is more favorable than Rent-A-Center.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and Rent-A-Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% Rent-A-Center 6.95% 35.08% 10.71%

Dividends

PROG pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Rent-A-Center pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. PROG pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rent-A-Center pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rent-A-Center has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Rent-A-Center is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Rent-A-Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rent-A-Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROG and Rent-A-Center’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.94 $31.47 million $3.89 14.10 Rent-A-Center $2.67 billion 0.97 $173.55 million $2.24 21.29

Rent-A-Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROG. PROG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rent-A-Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PROG has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent-A-Center has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and lease-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks located within retailer's locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; lease-to-own and franchised lease-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names; and rentacenter.com, an e-commerce platform. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated approximately 1,973 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, including 44 retail installment sales stores; 998 Preferred Lease staffed locations in 41 states and Puerto Rico; and 123 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 372 lease-to-own stores in 33 states. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

