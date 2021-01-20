Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra Sells 4,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $286,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gagan Dhingra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 11th, Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74.
Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 995,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,484. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Anaplan by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Anaplan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Anaplan by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Anaplan by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.
PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.
Anaplan Company Profile
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.
