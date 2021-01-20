Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra Sells 4,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $286,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gagan Dhingra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 995,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,484. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Anaplan by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Anaplan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Anaplan by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Anaplan by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

