Anatole Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 887,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,155,000. Lumentum makes up 17.9% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Anatole Investment Management Ltd owned 1.18% of Lumentum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 253.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after buying an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.35.

Lumentum stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.06 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

