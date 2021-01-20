Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Trading Up 19.6%

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s stock price traded up 19.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.50. 1,119,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 276,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

