Andrew S. Diamond Sells 75,000 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $3,290,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,089.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. 4,659,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,255. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -28.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

