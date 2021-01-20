Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.64

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADRZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.