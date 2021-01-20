ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $121,100.00 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. 2,777,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,232.23 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $8,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 704,106 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $7,247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 322.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 399,963 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.34.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.