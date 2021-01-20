AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $350,409.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00540228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.26 or 0.03891701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012911 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

AnimalGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars.

