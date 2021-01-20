Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.75 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $59.75 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00060637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00537279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.89 or 0.03893840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. Ankr's official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr's official message board is medium.com/ankr-network .

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

