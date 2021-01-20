Anoncoin (ANC) Achieves Market Cap of $64,544.29

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $64,544.29 and approximately $56.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

