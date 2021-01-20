Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Shares Up 0.3%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.41 and last traded at $108.41. 658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

