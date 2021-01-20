ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS stock traded up $9.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,959. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $378.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $827,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.