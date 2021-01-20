ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.
ANSYS stock traded up $9.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,959. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $378.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.21.
In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $827,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
