Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,641.80. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 235,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 31.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anterix in the third quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,789. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

