Anthony Laplaca Sells 7,500 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IVC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $357.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.94. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 3.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

