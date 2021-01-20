Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATBPD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.21

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATBPD) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 24384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATBPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 176.23% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

