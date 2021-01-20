AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.40

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get AO World alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.