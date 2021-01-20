Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.63

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 26 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APEMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.10 million. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts expect that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.