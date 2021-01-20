Apex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $576.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Apex has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Apex has a total market capitalization of $538,164.15 and approximately $576.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009410 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.