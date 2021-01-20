APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.40

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 25818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.21 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in APi Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

