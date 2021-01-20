apM Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $905,682.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $4.61 million and $905,682.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00527816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.96 or 0.03860428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016386 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

