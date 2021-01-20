apM Coin (APM) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $905,682.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00527816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.96 or 0.03860428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016386 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.