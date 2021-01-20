Apollon (XAP) Market Cap Reaches $31,285.42

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Apollon has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One Apollon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon has a market capitalization of $31,285.42 and $13.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apollon Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 tokens. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

