Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.55 and last traded at $182.91. Approximately 1,304,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,319,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.70.

APPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Get Appian alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total transaction of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 34.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,084,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Appian by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.