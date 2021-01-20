Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

