Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.33 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $222.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.85.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

