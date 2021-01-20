Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 67,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.