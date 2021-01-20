Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

