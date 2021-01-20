Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.42.

AGTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,931. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth about $559,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 572.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

