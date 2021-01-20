Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.04. Applied Minerals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,614,374 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

