Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.43. Appulse Co. (APL.V) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 million during the quarter.

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

