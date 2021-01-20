Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on APRE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APRE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. 2,989,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,748. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $119.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.