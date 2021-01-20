APY.Finance Price Hits $0.41 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $6.08 million and $614,126.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00121208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00266330 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00064801 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,969,184 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

