Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Trading 30.1% Higher

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares traded up 30.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.84. 11,449,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 5,176,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $296.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

