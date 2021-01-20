Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) dropped 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 6,452,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,286,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $271.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.