Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $3.79 on Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Aragon has a total market cap of $150.16 million and $48.40 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be bought for $3.79 or 0.00011060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.54 or 0.00529637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.25 or 0.03837161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016369 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.