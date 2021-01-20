ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AETUF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF stock remained flat at $$5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. 19,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,786. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.71. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.81 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 65.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.