ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 1,444,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 482,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The company has a market cap of $44.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ARCA biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

