ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.54

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ArcBest by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

