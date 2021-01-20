Arcblock Trading Up 37.4% This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $10.21 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00541824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.36 or 0.03924995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

ABT is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

