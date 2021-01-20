Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $54.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.84, with a volume of 1605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,807 shares of company stock worth $2,605,049. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

