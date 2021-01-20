Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.28% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 107,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter.

SNSR opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

