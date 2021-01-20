Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 5,932 Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

