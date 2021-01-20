Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 6,962 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

CLOU stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

