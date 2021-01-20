Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,474,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,533,791. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

