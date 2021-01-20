ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC) Trading Up 10.3%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $29.11. 7,579,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 8,868,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00.

ArcLight Clean Transition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACTC)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.