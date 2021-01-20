Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 14.7%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares were up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.45. Approximately 2,483,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,948,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

