Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $51.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.62. Approximately 558,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 620,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCUS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.
In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.26.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.
