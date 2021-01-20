Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $51.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.62. Approximately 558,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 620,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCUS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after buying an additional 490,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 668,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

