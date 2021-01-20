Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after acquiring an additional 451,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 377,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The company has a market cap of $619.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. Research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.